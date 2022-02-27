Video Of Stranded Nigerians, Africans At Ukraine/Poland Border

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuMXkY9O5-Q

SHOCKING: Footage emerging on social media of black Africans not being allowed to cross the border out of Ukraine. Only Ukrainians are allowed. Hundreds of Africans stranded.

#Africansin Ukraine the community of Africans in Ukraine stranded at a boarder much of them women and children. This is happening now

The lady in the video is holding a 2 month old and the temperature outside is 3°c (degrees)

we are in search of aid and hostels

The testimonies of black Africans living in Ukraine, who are refused to get on the evacuation trains and who are turned back at the Polish border by not being allowed to leave the territory make me really want to puke. I don’t have the words

