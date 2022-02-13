Video Of Vice President Osinbajo And Governor Ortom At Air Force Base Makurdi

Security operatives at the Air Force Base in Makurdi prevented Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State from accessing the base when he came to receive Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who landed at the base on his way to Wukari. See previous thread here: Security Personnel Bar Gov Ortom From Receiving Osinbajo

The Governor phoned Vice President Osinbajo and informed him of the incident and the Vice President promised to resolve the issue. The Governor was given access to the base when he came back to receive the Vice President on his return from Wukari.

Video by Tolani Alli, Vice President Osinbajo’s photographer.

It’s not very audible (because of the sound of the helicopter) but this is what I can make out.

Osinbajo: “Excellency”

Ortom: “Good morning sir. Welcome sir”.



They were both laughing as the shook hands.

Osinbajo said that he spoke to the Chief of Air Staff and he said that he would apologise and Ortom replied, “No, no, he did”.

Ortom said: “Sorry for. . .when I went back, the press asked me, so I addressed them, so. . .”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGM2rcR5_8k

