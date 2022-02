Hello Nlers,

So, my 7 year old child recently had his British passport mailed to him in Nigeria. He now has a flight to UK coming up.

My question is, will he be allowed to board as he doesn’t possess a Nigerian passport? Please, note that I paid the airline for chaperone service.

I would really appreciate answers from immigration guys or frequent travellers.

Thanks all.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...