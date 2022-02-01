‘Walking Dead’ Actor, Moses J. Moseley Dead At 31

Moses J. Moseley, an actor best known for playing a pet zombie on “The Walking Dead,” was found dead last week. He was 31.

The actor was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his car last Wednesday in Stockbridge, Georgia, relatives told TMZ.

His death is being investigated as a possible suicide, law enforcement sources told the outlet.

Moseley gained fame as one of Michonne’s pet zombies for several seasons of AMC’s hit post-apocalyptic horror series.

“Everyone loved Moses. He never met a stranger. He loved his fans as much as his family and friends. He was always excited to get auditions and work,” the actor’s rep, Tabatha Minchew, told Fox News in a statement.

“He was the kind of person who you could call in the middle of the night if you needed to talk or needed anything. He will be deeply missed by so many, his friends, family, costars and fans,” the rep said.

