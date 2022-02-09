We Are Committed To Police Reforms – PMB, Gov Emmanuel

The commitment of the federal and Akwa Ibom State governments towards reforming the Nigeria Police Force, through re-equipping and re-engineering its internal security architecture for efficient operations remains unweavering, President Muhammadu Buhari and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel have declared.

The duo stated this in their separate address on Tuesday, at the open of a- 2 day Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers, at Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo.

The President who was represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi lauded the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba for the initiative to organize the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers, and pledged to partner them improve the services of the Nigeria Police.

“…I salute the pragmatic support from the host Governor Udom Emmanuel and the good people of the State for their commitment in hosting us at this event. ..this administration has prioritize the reform, re-equipment and the re-engineering of the Nigeria Police being the lead and most critical agency in the internal security architecture of our dear country. I want to assure you that we will continue to partner with you towards improving the services of the Police in this country”, he stated.

On his part, Governor Udom Emmanuel, thanked the Inspector General of Police for the choice of Akwa Ibom to host the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers, stating that event with the theme ‘The New Police Vision- A Roadmap for Stabilizing Internal Security was timely considering the security challenges in country.

Governor Emmanuel appreciated the Police and other security agencies for their cooperation in maintaining relative peace in the State over the years, and advocated for redeployment of intelligence apparati to enhance the efficiency of the Police.

“Let me also use this opportunity to thank the Inspector- General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba for selecting our State as the venue for this retreat. I have always advocated for a robust redeployment of intelligence apparati, both human and electronic, because we should also look at the root causes of why people embrace criminal activities especially among our youths: Issue of unemployment and hopelessness must be tackled and addressed holistically”, the governor noted.

He tasked the Police Force to make the retreat count, by adopting new strategies and ideas that will chart a new course towards the security architecture of Nigeria.

Also speaking his counterpart the Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) Dr. Kayode Fayemi, stated that Governors in the 35 States of the Federation remain resolute in their primary responsibility of providing security and welfare to citizens and assured of continuous partnership with the Nigeria Police Force.

Dr. Fayemi re-echoed the commitment of the Governors in augmenting the support from the Federal Government to the Police Force and commended the IGP, Usman Baba, for his initiative to rejig the force and his expeditious attention to security matters.

“We will continue to support the Minister of Police Affairs in the task of delivering security and safety to Nigerian citizens by augmenting what he is doing and what our principal the President is doing at the federal level in our various states as much as we can, as much as the resources in our states permit us to do. But I must say that since the present IGP took over the reins of office, we are particularly delighted at the way he has taken the partnership with states, he added”.

In a goodwill message, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Jika, commended the IGP for his capacity to implement the resolution of the National Assembly to restructure the security architecture of the Force for the overall benefit of the people. Senator Jika who read the message of the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan pointed out that the essence of retreat represents element of change required to reposition the primary mandate of the Nigeria Police Force.

In another goodwill message, the Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Bello Kumo, reiterated the readiness of the Committee on Police Affairs to partner the Nigeria Police Force to ensure synergy in tackling security challenges in the Country.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, welcomed stakeholders and participants to the retreat, stating that in line with the theme of the event, the agency seeks to utilize the forum in reviewing the vision, mission and strategies to assess the Police Reform Initiative in the previous leadership.

The IGP further noted that the retreat among other critical areas of security will undertake a holistic assessment of the current internal security threats of crime dynamics in the country, assuring that factor endangering crime will be identified as the strategies will be re-evaluated.

https://www-vanguardngr-com.cdn.ampproject.org/wp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/02/were-committed-to-police-reforms-buhari-gov-emmanuel/amp/?usqp=mq331AQKKAFQArABIIACAw%3D%3D

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...