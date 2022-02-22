We Are Ready For Osun Guber Election – INEC Declares

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared that it is ready for the Osun State gubernatorial election slated for July 16, 2022.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in the state, Professor Abdulganiyu Olayinka Raji, said aside election materials, which would be delivered days to the poll, the commission has put everything in place for the gubernatorial election.

Prof Raji made this disclosure on Tuesday during a roundtable discussion with stakeholders in Osogbo.

The INEC boss assured free, fair and credible elections in the Osun State governorship poll saying all hands are on deck.

Speaking during the stakeholders meeting, the INEC boss said, “Aside from the sensitive materials which can’t be delivered except for days to the election, INEC has made provisions for everything, and more by creation of polling units which is tantamount to extension of voters’ access.

“We also make more provisions via technological advances.

“It would be recalled that the last time polling units were created was 1996. INEC had not come to be. It was NEC (National Electoral Commission). Yet there have been increases in the electorate every election year. We thus created 753 more polling units making 3,758 polling units in total.

“Also, our advanced technology can identify features; facial and biometrics, though we have not activated the latter. We will also recruit 25,000 persons to work with us during the gubernatorial election.”

Professor Raji thereafter implored all stakeholders, media professionals, traditional rulers, political leaders and the public to cooperate with the Commission to get desired results.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/22/were-ready-for-osun-guber-election-inec-declares/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...