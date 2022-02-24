We Are Stranded – Nigerians Living In Ukraine Cry Out (Video, Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeBULzknbKI

Nigerians living in Ukraine cried out through social media after Russia attacked Ukrainian cities early on Thursday morning.

They claimed the Nigerian embassy in Ukraine had earlier given them assurances to be calm that nothing was going to happen.

On the contrary, they started hearing explosions and gunshots today and they no longer feel safe.

They were able to make it to the train station but they are now stranded as many people are attempting to leave the city at once.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...