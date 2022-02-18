We Found Pistol With 13 Rounds On Toyin Saraki’s Brother, Dapo Ojora’s Chest – Police

https://www.nairaland.com/6309547/dapo-ojora-commits-suicide#96979213

Damian Oguinye, a police officer, has revealed his findings on the controversial death of Adedapo Ojora, the socialite and businessman.

Dapo is one of the sons of Otunba Ojora, the business mogul, and the elder brother to Toyin Saraki, wife of the former senate president.

He was found dead at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos on December 11, 2020 after gunshot wound he reportedly inflicted on himself.

NAN reports that Oguinye testified before an Ikeja coroner’s court on the matter on Thursday.

Oguinye told the court that the Ikoyi police station received a distress call from one Adeyinka Ojora in the evening of December 11, 2020 that a 59-year-old man was found lifeless in a pool of his own blood.

According to him, Mustapha Tijani, the divisional police officer (DPO) of the Ikoyi police station, went to the scene with a team of police officers.

“A Beretta Pistol was found laying on the upper chest of the deceased, and when a search was made, an empty shell was discovered in an indoor waste basket,” he said.

The witness also disclosed that the pistol had 13 rounds of live ammunition still loaded in it.

“While the team saw only one shell in the waste basket, it later came and saw two other empty shells in the premises. The deceased was lying down facing upwards. The bullet had hit the wall.”

He said that the DPO checked around the house to see if there was any break-in but found none.

Oguinye added that Tijani cordoned off the scene to await the arrival of the deputy commissioner of police in charge of State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, and the Lagos State Commissioner of police.

He said the shirt the deceased was wearing was torn by the DPO to check his torso for bruises but nothing was found.

“A team of forensic experts from SCID Panti, came. CSP Razak Useni led the team. The domestic staff, Nkiru Joseph, was called upon by CSP Razak, she was the one who told us where the other guns were kept and we found where they were kept,” he added.

“Joseph told us that she had just served the deceased food that evening around 6 p.m.”

During Oguinye’s testimony, copies of photographs of the crime scene were tendered as evidence.

Oyetade Komolafe, the coroner, thereafter adjourned the proceedings till Friday (today) for continuation of hearing.



https://lifestyle.thecable.ng/police-we-found-pistol-with-13-rounds-on-dapo-ojoras-chest/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...