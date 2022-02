We strongly condemn Russia´s unjustified attack on Ukraine.

In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives.

We will hold the Kremlin accountable.

https://twitter.com/vonderleyen/status/1496710321372901380?t=NsuSXTWOEqfhukogBQuL-A&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...