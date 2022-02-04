We Will Automate Revenue Generation Channels, Flatten Debt Curve – Pius Anyim

“I have the blueprint that automates several revenue generation channels and will flatten Nigeria’s debt curve.” – Anyim Pius Anyim.

In a recent interview with Arise TV, Anyim Pius Anyim reaffirmed that he has the blueprint that will help automate revenue generation channels to help Nigeria out of its depressing debt situation.

With the current debt stock of the country at about 40 trillion, a shocking inflation rate of 15% and a close to 40% unemployment rate, the hope of Nigerians dwindles at the possibility of finally eradicating the nations continuous cancerous borrowing.

This has become a concern for many. As the incoming presidential elections of 2023 dawns on the populace, the urge to get it right this time grows stronger amongst the Nigerian people. A credible and worthy candidate to steer Nigeria into economic stability is what people are eager for.

Fully aware of the work at hand, the presidential aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim has maintained that these problems may seem overwhelming at the moment but he has the solution to fix them. As a proactive leader, a lot is already in the works to bring solution to Nigeria’s flailing economy.

While he is set to win the People’s democratic party’s mandate to run for president, Anyim Pius Anyim believes in fixing the Nigerian economy and has made it clear that this agenda ranks high on his to-do list if elected as president.

He emphasized on the importance of making sure Nigeria is built with focus on the contemporary world direction, where manufacturing, talent/innovation, science and technology are the main enablers to drive a diversified economy that generates income for itself.

Anyim Pius Anyim seems to be the man to implement the winning strategy that tactically elevates talent through innovative ideas. This strategy will create jobs, and support budding youth start-ups. This will in turn, lift the solo burden of job creation from the shoulders of the government.

The former senate president spoke highly of the Nigerian youths’ industrious capabilities and mentioned that part of his plans is to create an enabling environment to aid growing talents.

Anyim Pius Anyim has proven during his time in the senate and as a secretary of government to the federation that he has the skillset required to solve one of Nigeria’s biggest challenges; A disturbing debt profile.

One thing is sure, Anyim Pius Anyim is ready to try a novel approach in his attempt to shift the economic direction from where Nigeria is today. His strategy includes a focus on younger talents and innovation.

As the elections edge closer, it’s important for countrymen and women to weigh the candidates and what they wish to offer, so that the decision for the right candidate can be easier to make.

