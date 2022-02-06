‘Wedding Is Not Expensive’: Nigerian Man Shares Photos From His Registry Wedding

A Nigerian lawyer, Ani Nnamdi Chris has encouraged men who are planning to get married to save themselves from expenses by going for modest wedding, IGBERETV reports.

Ani, who got married in Port Harcourt on Friday revealed the modest expenses he had to make on his wedding day.

Sharing photos from his wedding on Twitter, he wrote;

“I got married yesterday (Friday) at the Port Harcourt Marriage Registry. I paid a statutory fee of N15,500 and additional N5,000 for what the Registrar called ‘drink money’.

“Thereafter, I hosted 10 guests (including my wife and I) to a beautiful reception at a lounge, PH.”

https://twitter.com/AniNnamdiChris_/status/1489911198728527872?t=ZVLA_YucKMTetHmgi-CkTA&s=19

In a subsequent tweet, he concluded,

“Emeka, marriage no cost, na you wan wed like ritualist.”

https://twitter.com/AniNnamdiChris_/status/1489911905644908544?t=wPY22klt9kIv_Spp49rUcg&s=19

