“What I Learned In A Nigerian Police Cell”

This is my second time to be unlawfully arrested and taken to a police station. yesterday their defense was they heard a complaint some boys were constituting nuisance around the neighborhood so they came to perform what they call Raid. I been unlucky,I had to go get barbecue and banana around 8:30pm just to have as my dinner…I needed something light. The keke I entered on my way back I was stopped, they ask for my ID, which I didn’t have on me. Buh I told them what I do for a living….just because they saw Tatoes on my hand… They put me in the back of the car along with some boys that they have already hold..I had to sleep cell for the sec time in my life yesterday.. before morning came, I gave them my statement and got bailed out by my landlady.

here are the top 7 things I observed

1) HOLD YOUR GATE FEE

you be surprised what gate fee am I talking about, are you entering a concert that wizkid and davido are performing artists with ladies twerking, no bro..it’s a cell filled with lowlife criminals of different crimes.. hardened criminals..as soon as they see a fresh person about to be put inside cell.. THEY ALWAYS EXPECT YOU TO COME IN WITH MONEY. because for them survival is what they all about..and to survive they need food daily, because many of them have been abandoned there with no body coming to bail them out.

I was forced to pay #500

2) COUNTER OR INSIDE CELL YOUR POCKETS DECIDE

can you believe I was told by one slim female police clerk, that if I was to stay in the counter till day brake I have to pay #1500.

it wasn’t new to me, I had only 500naira and some change left after the barbecue purchase..I pleaded with her to take it but it fell on deaf ears..some guys that came with me quickly sorted them self out and they were told to pull their bosers and sit in chair at the corner…while the rest of us who couldn’t afford was taken inside cell.

3) BAil is not free

Why was I arrested? They saw me with the barbecue and banana I bought on my way home, but they still took me to the station because I had a Tatoe like who does that?.in a civilse county…I told them I was into music during my teen days, even til now, I still get called for features and mentoring.. but this police they Just didn’t care to hear from me at that time….I knew they took me as a meal ticket.mthey said am a bad boy because I have a Tatoes.

4) YOUR SOCIETAL STATUS DOSENT MATTER INSIDE A NIGERIA POLICE CELL

Those hardened criminals don’t care if you own 3 venzas or benz…range rover. Or if you’ve build an estate or operate in real estate. They just need you to maintain and follow the laid out rules…. they don’t care if your a big man or not…INFACT THE MORE AJEBOYISH YOU LOOK, the weak they sense you to be. so you have to be focus, shine your eyes and behave like them.. or try to.

They say when In romans behave like the romans.

5) SENIORITY DEPENDS ON THE STRONGEST

Yes in a Nigerian cell, it doesn’t matter who first came, but who is perceived as the strongest…. but the person who has been there for a week has a higher advantage than someone who just came that paid gate fee to get a place to lie down with the smell of piss and shît besides him. Why? Because no how you came in and meet 5 guys inside..those guys has already bonded since morning…gisting… telling stories and the rest. So that just came need to use your head…if not those guys will change it instantly towards you.

6) YOUR FOOD IS OUR FOOD

I DON’T think I have to explain this, is self explanatory…the cell member’s has its own governing Bodies from PRESIDO TO DIFFERENT POST. so if your bail was delayed, and your people brings food for you. The right thing to do is call them to join you.. you can’t just eat it Alone.

It’s never done that way on my 2 experience.

7) EARLY MORNING SINGING DEVOTION

ON my 2 experience, 5am everyone is expected to wake and the morning devotion starts between all the cells in the police station trust me if it’s 4 cells…the 4 cells will coordinate the morning devotins together singing praises and worship to God almighty for life…then the presido leads them in prayer.

Note: this is not to discredit the nigeria police system but for we all to come together and share and relate With our different experiences in life thanks

The way they are hardened criminals so are they innocent people who are Just arrested unjustly..

