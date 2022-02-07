What Is Happening With Nigeria And Rent Issues?

How can a person have over 300,000 Naira and still can’t afford any descent house? How did we get here?

The first time I moved out of my parents house In 2018 I literally rented a house for 40,000 naira a year, and it was a room self contain in delta.

Today there is no single room self contain below 200-250,000 naira, and that’s even the ones in rural areas, anyone in town is from 300k and above, and yes just a room !!! Wtf is happening?

I’m so worried about Nigerians, am I the only one facing these issues or is every one so rich they can easily pay 300k for a damm single room apartment

