Good day everyone, please i need your assistance. I just got an offer to work as a credit officer in one microfinance bank, the salary is not much but i believe one can start with that pending when a better offer surface.

Please, for those who have worked in that capacity before, what does the job really involve?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...