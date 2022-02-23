What “Table” Means To Men

The popular phrase is “what do you bring to the table” and men usually ask women this question.

But what does “table” mean for a man? . It simply means financial capability. Which is directly or indirectly proportional to his job or business.

I have seen men wail and nag about how women only rate them according to their pockets or what they do for a living. But when the only thing you have on your table is money, well you might as well be sized up by what you have on the table.

In a scenario where a woman offers support , loyalty, home making, care on that table ,it is regarded as incosequential except she has financial input as well sometime equal percentage with the man.

Men have subconsciously sold the idea that all they have to offer is money, yet they cry when their pocket is used to size them up. What an irony.

