What Would You Do If You Proposed To Her In Public & She Embarrassed You Like This?

This has been the trend for quite sometime now. Its allover social media, u see Guys proposing marriage to their girlfriends only for her to serve him a chilled public disgrace, calling him names, slapping him and even pouring liquid substance on him.

The image below is of a guy who decided to publicly propose to his lady after 3 years of dating, hoping she will give him a happy YES and a HUG… But the reverse was the case… she yelled at him and baptised him with hollandia yoghurt.

The question:

Why do some ladies do this?

Guys, what will be ur reaction if you get treated like that?

https://www.facebook.com/groups/250815610131188/permalink/405090578037023/?app=fbl

