What’s Your Plan B If Nobody Marries You?

I know we all have the fairy tale dream of meeting the love of our life, falling madly in love, getting married and having kids. Some have even visualised the number of kids – two boys and two girls.

However, we must all face the hash reality that not everyone will get married or even have kids.

As such everyone of us must have a backup plan.

My plan has always been to adopt a child even if I get married , because obviously I’ll be marrying in my 40’s. So whether I have a child later or not I planned to adopt an older child like 8-10 years old.

So what about you, any plan B?

