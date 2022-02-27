When Was The Last Time You Gave Alms To The Needy?

When last did you give alms to the needy in your community?

1. Not to be appreciated or rewarded but moved to do so out of compassion…

2. When you had little but still chose to make the sacrifice…

3. In private… Not for clout…

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...