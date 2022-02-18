When Your Guy Is Also Your Sugar Daddy – Annie Idibia

Annie Idibia, the wife of Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia a.k.a 2Baba has showered praised on her husband after receiving the sum of fifth million naira as Valentine gift from the husband.

The excited mother of two could not contain her joy as she took to the social media to share her joy with her fans.

Annie noted that the money came after she got angeried at her husband, 2Baba for not buying her flowers on Valentine’s Day.

Annie who made a post of her conversation with her husband, also posted screenshots of credit alerts to prove to her fans that she actually received the money from the singer.

Her post reads;

“AHHHHH

I CAN’T BE QUIET OR CALM AGAIN OOOO!!!

AHHH—-

A GUY: BABE

ME: U GOOD?

A GUY: I WAN SEND YOU SOMETHING LIGHT, AS I U DEY VEX SEY I NO BUY U FLOWERS O

ME: INNO ABEG LEAVE OO

FEW HOURS LATER

ALERT: 5 DIFFERENT ALERTS

WHAT

POST THE FIGURES OR NOT??

AHHHHH”



in a follow up post, she wrote;

“chai!!!

when ur guy is also your SUGA DADDY”

