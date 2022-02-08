I Filled up in BOVAS ojodu Berger Lagos, beside roadsafety office on 08/02/2022 @ 4pm. So far car is doing well, fuel dispensed into gallons look clear without any issues.

You can add yours

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...