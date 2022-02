First Choice

it is undoubtedly the 3-3(3-5pen) draw between Burkina Faso and Cameroon it was a thriller men! From start to finish it had almost everything except for Extra time. The moment V. Aboubakar came in the game become lit, but I felt sorry for the Burkina Faso Team after so much hard work it all got ruined in 16 minutes all thanks to the tournament highest goal scorer Vincent Aboubakar

