Which Of These Legendary Goalkeepers Would You Start, Bench & Sell? (Pix)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

If you are Coach and you have privilege to have this three legendary goalkeeper has your players, but you have to sell one, start one and bench one.

Which of them are you going to start, bench and sell.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: