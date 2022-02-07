Which Senegal Team Is The Golden Generation: 2002 WC Team Or 2021 AFCON Team?

Which Senegalese team deserve the name Golden generation 2002 world cup team or 2021AFCON winning Team?

1. The 2002 team was the team that shock the world when the defeated the reigning world champions France at the opening game of the Korea/Japan 2002 world cup.

The team boost of the like of

Aliou CISSE (the current coach), El Hadji DIOUF, etc

Full squard:Ferdinand COLY, Khalilou FADIGA, Pape Bouba DIOP, Pape Malick DIOP, Lamine DIATTA, Torwart Tony SYLVA; vordere Reihe v.lks.: Omar DAF, El Hadji DIOUF, Moussa NDIAYE, Salif DIAO, Aliou CISSE

2 the 2021 team that just won the AFCON in Cameroon. Defeating Egypt in the finals on penalties and giving Senegal their first AFCON title this year.

The team have the likes of

Edouard Mendy;Kalidou Koulibaly ,Sadio Mane,

Full Squard: Edouard Mendy; Bouna Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Saliou Ciss; Pape Matar Sarr, Idrissa Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Keita Balde; Sadio Mane, Boulaye Dia.

Source: Robosky02

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...