Who Is Your Favourite Muslim Scholar Of All Time?

Allah kept his promise. He gave victory to

Muslims over the nations.

He also gave them rulership over a very large part of the world, lasting hundreds of years.

Within the period (middle ages to the 18th century), the Muslims lead the world in all branches of knowledge; sciences, medicine, politics, law, math, philosophy and many more.

Some were giants in Islamic law and from their works, schools of thought (madhaahib) evolved.

Some were geniuses, who combined Islamic law with physical science and philosophy,

leaving written works in volumes for latter generations.

With these giants, scholars in different fields, Allah established the Muslim reign in the world for about a thousand years.

Some were contemporaries and some came many centuries after others.

Giants they all were nonetheless. May Allah’s blessings be with them all.

As you read this, many names are popping up in your mind as to which of them is/are your favourite(s). If you’re conversant with the history of Islam, you may have a hard time choosing.

Never mind, you can choose more than one, in different fields, past or present.

You can also choose from among the Prophet’s companions but NOT the holy Prophet (saw). He’s not in this category.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...