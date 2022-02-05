Why Are Apple’s IPhones More Expensive Than Most Smartphones?

Why Are Apple’s iPhones More Expensive Than Most Other Smartphones? Here Are Four Reasons

Many of us look forward to a new addition to the Apple ecosystem each year. Be it the latest AirPods, Apple Watch, or MacBook, it is common to see consumers make a scramble to get the latest ones. There is no denying that the one item receiving the most love would be the iPhone. People from all over the world queue hours or even days before an official launch just to get their hands on the latest model every year.

With that said, it is no secret that Apple iPhones are more expensive than their Android counterparts, and this fact reigns true even if the devices are used and being resold.

While a used phone won’t be resold at its original price, a used iPhone can be sold at a pretty good price, though the price varies depending on the model.

According to BankMyCell, flagship Android smartphones depreciate twice as quickly as iPhones, with the value of iPhones and Android devices depreciating at 35.47% and 61.50% respectively, two years after launch. Even Samsung, one of the leading brands for Android phones, retains 15% less value than iPhones.

This begs the question: why does Apple’s iPhone have the ability to fetch higher prices than other smartphones? Here are a few reasons.

iPhone’s production costs are higher

The hefty price tag of iPhones can be attributed to their higher production costs. Apple is in complete control of the manufacturing of the iPhone.. iPhones also combine different software that used to be separate from a handset: cameras, home phones, camcorders, just to name a few. Needless to say, the designing and engineering of their software and hardware require significant resources, especially when it comes to seamlessly integrating the two.

Compared to the iPhone, other smartphone manufacturers typically handle the creation of the handsets before employing Google’s Android system as the main operating system.

Essentially, when you purchase at the Apple store, you’re paying for the research and development costs that were required to come up with a new release. With that in mind, it is expected for any Apple iPhone to cost more than other smartphones.

iPhones retain their value longer

Because Apple takes control of anything related to the iPhone; they hold the power to support their older models for a longer period. Apple regularly releases updates of their iOS for any iPhone that it still supports.

Users of the iPhone 6 or 6s, for example, continue to enjoy software updates in 2021 despite using a phone released in 2014. These updates include any new iPhone features as well as security patches. Apple is also transparent when it comes to information about the support duration for any phone.

In comparison, other smartphone manufacturers require more time to modify the Android system to fit their phones, which may result in a slightly outdated Android system by the time of release. As older iPhones are still able to operate with similar functions to the new releases with frequent and seamless updates, it makes sense for iPhones to be more expensive than other smartphones.

Marketing makes a difference

Since its inception, Apple has made it a point to market its iPhone as a high-end product - and the brand continues to do so to this day. Everybody wants in on the latest trends, and iPhones seem to be a trend that never dies. By marketing the iPhone as a must-get item, Apple can increase the profit margins on each phone. This is a luxury that other smartphone manufacturers may not have.

This marketing tactic also helps to keep the iPhone from becoming a commodity in most developing markets. It works though, as the iPhone remains one of the most profitable items in modern history.

The number of releases matter

The upgrade cycle of any smartphone is quick, and this means that there will always be a new phone with new features. Phones are typically replaced due to decreased efficiency or simply because it’s out of date.

For Apple fanatics, September is a very exciting month, as it is when the brand releases its latest iPhone models. By releasing only once a year, Apple ensures that every user of the new iPhone has the best technology possible for at least a year until the next launch.

Unlike Apple’s exclusivity marketing strategy, other smartphone brands see phone releases that are a lot more frequent. Some may even release different models in a span of months, incorporating every possible new technology available at that moment. The never-ending line of Android smartphone releases throughout the year makes it difficult to tell which Android system has the latest update. Of course, using a Google Pixel will ensure you get the latest updates fast, but the fact remains that gauging how long a particular device can be supported by the Android operating system is difficult. This is due to the modifications of the Android system made by each brand to fit the phone.

As Apple’s product cycle is less volatile and more consistent as compared to that of other smartphone manufacturers, it gives Apple the leverage in terms of brand value. In turn, Apple has the power to (again) increase profit margins, contributing to the price tags you see at an Apple store.

What this means for the used phone reseller

If it’s time for you to stock up on your used smartphone inventory, you might want to consider adding more of Apple’s iPhones to your cart.

***

Story credit: Eze Wholesale

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...