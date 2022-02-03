Why Are Nigerians So Desperate To Leave This Country?

I fully understand the despair and all the challenges at home which is largely responsible for this ugly situation.

But why going through so much just to cross to another country, they will gather a lot of money, movement from one African country to another before embarking on the dangerous journey of uncertainty.

They will finally end up sleeping on the streets of European countries after getting there, some of them hawk and sweep to make ends meet, but back at home they won’t do those things because of pride.

Why going to another country to become a third class citizen?

There’s this wrong notion that as a graduate you must work inside one fine office with suit and tie, live a lavish lifestyle and try to impress men and women.

Nollywood movies and Nigerian politicians encourage this a lot.

We worship people that return from abroad, even if they do dirty jobs like drugs, all our people want to see when you return is beautiful car and house and they will worship you automatically.

Are Nigerians outside even enjoying? Because some bad ones have soiled our reputation badly, we don’t have good image anywhere in the world, even within Africa, nobody trusts a Nigerian anymore, so why going through so much just to become an object of ridicule out there? They end up doing those menial jobs they won’t do at home.

We look down on people that make legitimate ends meet in Nigeria through menial jobs but worship and glorify Yahoo boys and corrupt politicians! Something is indeed wrong with us.

No society can make headways with this kind of mindset and mentality our people have.

