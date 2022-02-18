‘Why Do I Keep Attracting These Ladies, What Should I Do?’

I have noticed that fair ladies are attracted to me and fall for me easily.

In fact, there’s one in my office that keeps giving me greenlight but I don’t do office romance. My collegues wonder what I did to get her attracted because she’s kinda hot and some have tried without success.

However, my personal choice is dark skinned ladies. The irony is that these dark skinned ladies usually make it tough for me, while fair skin ladies makes the wooing and all that flow easily. There is this dark skinned lady I chased for months but nothing come out . Along the line, I came across a light skinned lady and things just flowed easily.

Who else is in my shoes, how do I handle this, I want dark skinned ladies.

