Why Too Many Broken Marriages: Any Way Around It?

Nairaland, in fact every online and offline discussions nowadays are riddled with cases of broken marriages. Young people are getting scared of commitment to the extent that it’s now obvious that some people enter marriage with divorce and separation in their front view mirror.

What’s really going wrong? Is it the society or the individual?

Most of us have parents that have been married for close to four decades; in all glory, tribulations, comfort, sufferings, joys, sadness and happiness that marriage comes packaged with. Yet still I don’t think there is an adult here that doesn’t know a friend of his thinking of divorce and even going through with it.

I do believe that the modern society and the modern man (man and woman) is the cause of sordid stories and occurrences in marriage today. Yes we do have irreconcilable circumstances that can actively lead to divorce; example issues of serious deception which invalidates the marriage despite “the words” of marriage been spoken. But most cases of divorces we have today are in my view mostly inconsequential. What we have is mostly cases of disagreement, misunderstanding, he or she doesn’t respect me, his or her attitude just changed.

People are no more patient to sit down and talk.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...