Why Were You Punished In Primary School? Share Your Experiences

My name na Chatinent. Back in Primary school, I was very poor in maths. Like I wouldn’t even get four divided by four even if it was all we learnt that day..it was due to fear. Fear is not good in a child’s life. The teacher flogged like an animal. During exams, I’d get between 2% and 8%. The results used to be announced sequentially, that is from the lowest to the highest marks. So I would always be the first or second to be called out and flogged. I mean flogged and emasculated in front of my female crushes. Did I even have crushes with my zero head?

One day, the maths results were announced and my name wasn’t among the first to be called out. The teacher got to 30%, 40%, 50%, 60% and 70%, still my paper had not been called out.

What’s going on here?

Everyone in the class kept looking at me asking, Chatinent, ​what’s up? How did you pass this exam?” I was all goose pimples. My cloud nine was hitting ten. And I was like … “Well, na God o.” Immediately in zero zero seconds, I started to feel the livers of a motivational speaker that I had already started educating people backside on how to persevere no matter the odd odds.

By the time the teacher got to 80%, I was already grinning in excitement. I was that dog two tails. Peacocks in my belly. When he got to 90%, he had only one paper remaining. I then asked myself, could I have scored 90% in

maths? Or 100%? Omg.

I was feeling very anxious, sweaty, and happy now. Obviously, my dreams and prayers have been answered. My heart skipped many beats. The whole class was amazed as everyone kept looking at me. Oh, I could see the Mnesoma stealing glances at me…oh, many ants in my panties. It was unbelievable. I was all fly. My head is about to explode. Finally the teacher looked up and said, “One silly student here did not write his name on the paper and he scored 0%. Who hasn’t received his paper yet?”

Rest is history. In life sha, let everyone respect themselves.

Well, make una share una experiences.

