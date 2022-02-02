Why You Should Not Keep Dreadlocks If You Are Not Ready: The Dos & Don’ts (Pics)

Very classy, attractive and easy to maintain, dreadlocks is the New trend!

Though the hair style has been around for centuries, people wearing them for varieties of reasons. Some for religious purposes, some for traditional beliefs, the list is endless.

Down here in Nigeria, it has become a force to reckon with in the fashion world and beyond. with every youth clamoring for one, some already rocking the boat, lol.

While I can’t always help but admire the beauty and neatness of some locs, a lot of people are getting it wrong!

The other day I was in a tricycle heading for an appointment but couldn’t wait till I reach my destination before I got off. why? because I couldn’t breath, the guy beside me had smelly locs!

So that brings us back to the headline. with my over five years of experience as a hair loctician / doctor (preferably, lol) I will be giving you some insightful tips, the dos and don’t in keeping your locs clean and healthy.

• A lot of people believe that washing their locs everyday keeps it clean, but that’s harmful rather. it will only leave you with a damp hair which in turn leads to breakage in most cases. Two times weekly is enough for keeping your hair clean. Any more than that, you’re on your own!

• Don’t leave your locs in braids for too long, it weakens your scalp and might lead to soreness or baldness when continuously done for a long time, ever wondered why rema had to get a cut?

• This one is very inadvisable but helplessly rampant. If you must tint or color your hair, it should be done only once, yearly and the dye should be in your hair for as long as two months. any longer than that, you’re on your own!

• Always cover your hair when in Dusty environments and before going to bed. covering your locs has benefits, which includes keeping them warm.

• Though dreadlocks, a style is less expensive and gives room for DIY, you should get yourself a hair consultant or a professional loctician (emphasis laid) it helps! you should have someone to talk to more often about the health of your locs.

• You should relock and treat your your locs at least once monthly, twice if you’re part of those who like their scalp shiny always. And that should only be done by a professional as emphasized above.

• You can wash your hair with mild shampoos, avoid those ones with much chemicals, Virgin hair mentholated ones are ok. No conditioning!

