Wilfred Machage Is Dead! (Kenyan Ambassador To Nigeria Dies At 65)

Dr Wilfred Machage was a distinguished public servant who served the people of Kuria, Migori County and our country with dedication. He was wise, progressive and full of fresh thoughts. He played his part in developing our country.

May God grant strength and comfort to the family and their loved ones during this time of grief. Rest In Peace.



William Samoel Ruto (Kenya’s Vice President)

The Kenya ambassador to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage has been confirmed dead.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that after he collapsed at his home, he was pronounced dead at hospital in Abuja on Saturday.

The statement reads: “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets to announce the sudden death of Hon Dr. Ambassador Wilfred Machage, Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria and accredited to 12 other countries in Central and Western Africa which occurred today.

“Ambassador Machage collapsed at home and was pronounced dead at hospital shortly thereafter at around 12.30pm this afternoon in Abuja, Nigeria. His wife was with him when this unfortunate incident happened.

“Confirming the passing of Amb. Machage, the Principal Secretary Ambassador

Macharia Kamau said the Ministry, and the country had lost a dedicated and committed leader.”

Meanwhile, his twin brother, Sospeter Magita, who is also a former Kenya Ambassador to Russia told press men that the commissioner collapsed and died at his home after taking lunch.

Magita said that his brother Gisuka has enjoyed relatively good health.

“It is a very sad moment that I have today lost my best friend and confidant,” he said.

He added that his brother died while in the company of his wife-whom they had been living together with in Nigeria.

Recall that the ex High Commissioner of Sudan to Nigeria, Tagelsir Ali, dead in Abuja on 24th October, 2014.



SOURCE

