Woman In Tears As She Reunites With Her Mentally Challenged Son Who Went Missing

This is the heartwarming video showing the moment a Nigerian mum reunited with her mentally challenged son, Bamidele, who went missing four years ago, has been shared online.

Bamidele who was a four hundred level student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University was found wandering on the streets by an NGO, South-Westshire Health Trust, who took him into their facility and has been taking care of him.

Recently, Bamidele could remember a bit about his family and his mum was successfully traced.

Two days ago, she visited the NGO where she reunited with her son. The mum couldn’t hold back tears as she hugged her son and asked repeatedly if he could remember her.

