Women, Children Killed As Bandits Abduct 20 Zamfara Residents

Gunmen have killed at least 20 people in Bungudu and Tsafe Local Government Areas of Zamfara state Daily Trust gathered.

Residents said the armed men invaded Yar Katsina village in Bungudu local government area and killed at least ten people.

Bandits hit mobile police camp, kill three, abduct manyBandits set security base ablaze, impound military vehicle in Niger

The terrorists, riding about 100 motorbikes, reportedly struck when residents were observing Jummat prayer at the community’s central mosque.

“They came on dozens of motorcycles and started firing at people. The local vigilantes known as Yan Sakai stood firmly and defended the community. They gallantly fought back otherwise the casualty figures could have been higher,” a witness said.

“Most those killed were women and children and the armed criminals lost some of their fighters too.”

The bandits were said to have abducted 50 people, including women and children.

A resident of Magami community simply identified as Babangida told Daily Trust that the bandits were spotted heading towards Dandundun area with the captives.

In the same vein, the armed criminals also attacked Nasarawa Mai fara in Tsafe local government area of the state, killing 10 people.

Residents said the community was assaulted after the residents failed to redeem the levy slammed on them.

In Rijiya district, of Gusau local government area of the state, residents fled to escape the unending deadly raids by the terror groups.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, could not be immediately reached for comment on the attacks.



https://dailytrust.com/women-children-killed-as-bandits-abduct-zamfara-residents

