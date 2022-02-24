‘Women With Stretch Marks On Their Buttocks Turn Me On’ – Singer Yung6ix

Nigerian hip hop artiste, Onome Onokohwomo popularly known as Yung6ix, has disclosed a physical feature in ladies that turns him on.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, February 23, the 32-year-old singer said women with stretch marks on their backside excites him. According to him, he finds stretch marks very sexy.

“Women with stretch marks on their buttocks turn me On. I find it sexy asf”, he tweeted.

See his tweet below,

A while ago, Yung6ix said he is not interested in buying the latest iPhone and he gave a specific reason for that decision.

According to the rapper, he has spent quite a fortune Apple products in a short time and he wants to take a step back on those frivolous actions.

He wrote on his story ;

Just realized I’ve spent over 12 Million Naira buying apple products in the last 7 years.

I am not buying iPhone 12 f**k that.

