hello guys

I was going through Posts I followed on Nairaland and this pop a question

https://www.nairaland.com/6611382/police-arrest-mike-omoruyi-nollywood

I asked this question before didn’t get a satisfying answer

would I get in to trouble using toy guns like airsoft guns or any toy gun that’s near to looking real as props in my films

I would have shot this project last year but am afraid of getting some money hungry cops on my ass.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...