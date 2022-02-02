Yahaya Bello Halts Schedule To See People With Disabilities (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ty3pfpgo9g

Yahaya Bello halts schedule to attend to people with Special needs

Moved to compassion on Wednesday, Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, alighted from his vehicle to interact with some disabled persons who had been waiting outside close to his residence.

Joyfully displaying a banner with the Governor’s portrait on it, the people with special needs expressed gladness when Governor Bello moved closer and exchanged pleasantries with them.

“Your Excellency. A man of simplicity. I doff my hat for you,” a voice echoed from the crowd as the Governor exchanged pleasantries with everyone.

“I was just told you have been waiting to see me. I didn’t know. I had to go out for a programme. So, when I was told, I had to turn back to come and attend to you,” said the empathetic Governor.

Governor Bello, however, promised that they will be well taken care of and will listen to their demands/requests.

