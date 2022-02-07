Yahoo Boys: ‘Will These Girls Ever Listen?’

I was going out around 5pm (06.02.22). From afar, I saw five young people in front of a hotel, 2 girls, 3 guys, that was when the words came to me…”Will these girls ever listen?”

As a l moved closer I got a clearer understanding of what was going on. One of the ladies (Jane Doe 1) was leaving with one of the guys while (Jane Doe 2) stood still outside the gate with the other guys, JD1 was persuading JD2 to go inside the hotel and that she, JD1 will soon be back but JD2 was feeling reluctant to go, then the guy with JD1 threw the key to his hotel room to her, telling her to go lock herself Indoor.

As I was walking away, I didn’t know if she actually went in.. after walking some distance, the guy with JD1 went back while JD1 walked past me as I slowed down to catch a glimpse of her, thereafter, she received a phone call, telling the caller she’s on her way. I went my way. They were all below 20years. To my question: Will these girls ever listen?

#endritualkilling

