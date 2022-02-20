The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, on Sunday, said he is confident that the Yoruba ancestors would make the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, president of Nigeria come 2023.

Our correspondent reports that Senator Tinubu visited the first class Yoruba monarch in his Oyo palace on Sunday.

According to our correspondent, the two went into a closed-door meeting immediately after the former Lagos State Governor got to the palace.

The APC leader is yet to speak with journalists about his mission to the palace of the monarch but it is believed that he is soliciting the support of the traditional ruler in his bid to become the president of Nigeria come 2023.

Tinubu is heading to the palace of Olubadan by the time our correspondent filed in this report.

Tinubu, who is one of the Presidential aspirants of the party in the 2023 general elections, had in January visited President Muhammadu Buhari to register his readiness to contest in the 2023

https://dailytrust.com/just-in-yoruba-ancestors-will-make-you-president-alaafin-assures-tinubu

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...