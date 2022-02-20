You Are Slave Merchants Only Interested In Destructive Policies – ASUU To Buhari

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has described the federal government of Nigeria and the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration as slave merchants.

The union said the federal government led by Buhari only listens and implements destructive policy recommendations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank against the interest of the citizens.

The union maintained that the government treats lecturers like slaves because of poor policies formulated and implemented in the education sector.

ASUU Chairman at the University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwole made these disclosures in a statement made available to DAILY POST in Ibadan on Sunday.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had last week commenced a one-month warning strike.

DAILY POST recalls that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu had few hours after the union declared the strike claimed that he was looking for ASUU to resolve the issues before he heard they had declared a strike

Akinwole while reacting, said the union will battle the federal government and the Buhari led administration whom he described as slave merchants.

He added that the union will liberate lecturers in the country by getting better conditions of service including salaries and allowances as well as their preferred conducive working and learning environments for students.

Akinwole said those in charge of the education ministry have displayed total incompetence and nonchalant attitudes to what matters to Nigerians.

He remarked that it was a total falsehood for anyone in the country to claim not to have heard or read about a series of ASUU warnings on the pages of newspapers.

Akinwole accused the federal government of lacking in integrity saying they can’t be trusted any longer.

He said, “Due to stress arising from failure of the federal government to recruit more staff, ASUU has lost many of her members to death while others have simply moved out of the country in search of greener pastures.

“The federal government lacks integrity. It is sad. The government cannot be trusted longer. We have been on the same salary for 13 years and it is even shameful to show anyone your payslip.

“When compared to the work we do, we have sacrificed for Nigeria to the detriment of our wellbeing and this is already dampening the morale of our people.

“Federal government should sign the renegotiated agreement, implement it, roll out UTAS, pay unpaid earned academic allowances, and commit more funds into the revitalization of universities.”

“Impress it on the government to sign the new welfare package for our members. If we fail to fight for our rights, the slave merchants in the government will continue to trade with our future and the future of the children of the masses”.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/20/you-are-slave-merchants-only-interested-in-destructive-policies-ASUU-blasts-fg-buhari/

