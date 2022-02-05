‘You Fit Do Ritual?’ – 15-Year-Old Yahoo Boy Says As He Shows Off Cash (Pics)

A 15-year-old boy takes to social media to challenge those who seem to be admiring his status as he outlines some of the conditions that come with it.

In the short video, the boy could be seen randomly spraying his money while bragging and outlining the scary requirements.

A bag filled with hard currency was also spotted in the video.

Voice in the clip proclaimed thus.

“You fit do ritual? You get mind? You fit baf soap dey see spirit for night? You wan die young?”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZlruDYAQGp/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...