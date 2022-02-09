Young Lady Climbs Ladder, Steals Wrappers. Gets Caught & Her Hair Shaved (Pics)

A young lady was caught and disgraced for stealing some valuables in Makurdi, the Benue state Capital yesterday, February 8.

According to an eyewitness, the young lady who is from Gboko Local Government of the state has been terrorizing people by stealing their valuables each time they went to work.

The source further narrated that the slay queen identified as Mnena Iornumbe was caught after she used a ladder to climb into a compound in her neighborhood to steal wrappers.

Mnena run out of luck after she was caught by the owner of the house. Angry mob descended on her and beat her thoroughly. They also shaved her hair using razor blade.



Source: https://salemgists.com/slay-queen-mnena-iornumbe-caught-after-stealing-valuables-in-benue-photos/

