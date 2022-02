https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jApf97JOh6s

A young Nigerian man has made his father’s birthday special by gifting him a brand new Mercedes Benz SUV.

The surprise took place in the presence of friends and family members.

The father of the young man couldn’t contain his happiness after the surprise.

He was indeed overjoyed.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...