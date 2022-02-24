Young Nigerian Men Perform Ritual For Money Inside A River (Video, Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CdXrXM7RGVo

A video has surfaced showing the moment some young Nigerian men were seen performing what looks like a ritual for money and prosperity at a river.

The video comes at a time many people have condemned the high rate of killings as a result of money ritual.

Recently a young man was arrested alongside his friends for killing his girlfriend and using her for money ritual.

This new video has generated serious condemnation from the public.

In the video, the men were instructed to spit into the bulls and say what they want to get from the sacrifice.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaUwxGHsuhE/

