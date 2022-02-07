Your Lives Are No Better Than IPOBs, Shiites – Aisha Yesufu To EndSARS Protesters

Popular activist and Bring Back Our Girls campaigner, Mrs. Aisha Yesufu, has reminded EndSARS protesters that their lives are not better than that of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, or the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN.

Mrs. Yesufu believes that all Nigerian lives matter and that unlawful and indiscriminate killings must be condemned no matter who is involved.

The reported killing of members of IPOB in the South East and the alleged massacre of Shiites in Kaduna State by security forces have not received half of the attention given to the shooting and killing of armless protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos State on October 20, 2020, by security men believed to be soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

A committee of investigation set up by the Lagos State Government has since indicted the army and police of killing some of the innocent youths who were protesting against police brutality and calling for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

But Aisha noted that some politicians, especially those in the opposition, such as a former Senate President, are jumping into the EndSARS debate while they were in office when IPOB and Shiites members were killed but refused to speak up.

“Just because you arrogantly believe because you were part of #EndSARS protests your life is better than that of shiites and IPOB.#TheyDontFightForYou

#DoPoliticsWithSense

“The person that didn’t speak when Shiites and IPOB were killed when he was in office is telling you he would have spoken when #EndSARS protesters were killed and you are lapping it up!”

Mrs. Yesufu’s tweet came hours after she had berated activist, Rinu Oduala, who became popular through the EndSARS protest, for making Saraki the first guest on her newly-launched space to discuss the 2023 general elections.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/06/you-are-not-better-than-ipob-shiite-members-aisha-yesufu-tells-endsars-protesters

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...