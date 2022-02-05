Your Opinion: Egypt Ask For A Postponement Of Sunday’s Final

Egypt submitted a petition to CAF to postpone the final match by one day, so that it will be on Monday instead of Sunday. Because the Egyptian team went through a road full of difficulties and played three matches of 120 minutes each in just one week against the strongest teams of the continent, Ivory Coast, Morocco and Cameroon. In addition, their last match was yesterday, unlike the rival team, which was two days ago.
Does CAF agree or reject?

