Your Transfer Was Bad Idea, You’re A Burden On PSG – Rothen Tells Messi

Former Paris Saint-Germain star, Jerome Rothen, has slammed forward Lionel Messi.

Rothen said Messi’s transfer to PSG was a bad idea, adding that the Argentine captain is a burden on the Ligue 1 giants.

According to him, it is tragic for Messi, who joined PSG from Barcelona last summer, to miss a penalty against Real Madrid in the Champions League last week.

Messi signed a two-year deal, with an option for a third at the Parc des Princes.

The seven-time Ballon d’ Or winner has struggled in Paris after completing a shock move from Barcelona.

Messi has scored just seven goals in 22 matches across all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

His performances have drawn criticism from the French media recently but Rothen believes Messi’s relationship with PSG has been far from a success.

“He is a burden for the club. His first months have not been good and the relationship between Lionel Messi and PSG has been far from a success. This transfer was a bad idea,” Rothen told SPORT.

He is the best player, perhaps, of all generations that football has known. Still, I’m sick of hearing people say you can’t criticize Messi.

“If you don’t win the match, you have a huge frustration because Messi misses the penalty [against Real Madrid].

A player like Messi, with the status he has, it is tragic for him to miss a penalty, that is the reality, even if it can happen to anyone.”

https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/21/your-transfer-was-bad-idea-youre-a-burden-on-psg-rothen-slams-lionel-messi/

