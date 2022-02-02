You’re Incredible — Rapper Naeto C Tells Wife On 34th Birthday (Pix)

Rapper Naetochukwu Chikwe aka Naeto C on Tuesday penned down a lovely message to his wife Nicole to celebrate her 34th birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The 39-year–old uploaded a photo of Nicole on Instagram describing her as an “incredible wife’.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday My Incredible Wife @nicolechikwe A Legendary Beauty, An Amazing Mum And an Exceptionally Wonderful friend! May God continue to Bless, Guide & Protect you always as we celebrate another memorable year of Greatness! Love you Always.”



Celebrating her birthday, Nicole also wrote a goodwill message to herself on Instagram.

“Today is the birthday of the Pie-In-Chief of the Premium Pie Forces of Nigeria, Africa and Worldwide⁣⁣⁣ #33 was incredible, #34 please be good to me. ⁣⁣⁣So grateful to be alive and healthy, to be in love and to be loved so deeply by my family and friends. ⁣⁣⁣

“All I want to do is live a purposeful, impactful and beautiful life. I pray God continues to help me do that in 2022 and beyond.⁣⁣⁣ I love you, and thank you for everything #PremiumPieDay⁣⁣⁣

“P.S- we’ve been celebrating all day (check my Stories!) and I want all Pies to tap in by posting a Deliciously Premium picture of themselves with the hashtag #PremiumPieDay ⁣⁣. You are now on Nickigram my people,” she wrote.



Fellow celebrities and fans wished Nicole a happy birthday in the comment section of the post.

The couple got married in 2012.

