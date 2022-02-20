Youths Burn Aregbesola’s ‘Coffin’ & Pictures In Lagos (Photos)

As shared by Top Facebook blog IbadanToday This is happening live at Alimosho in Lagos where APC members are currently burning the coffin of Aregbesola.

Aregbesola has politically died in Lagos State.

Say No to Aregbesola in Lagos State.

With respect to the forthcoming election in Osun state come July this year, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola gave support to the Ex SSG Moshood Adeoti while neglecting the present Governor, Oyetola Gboyega who won the APC gubernatorial primary election held yesterday polled a total number of 222,169 to defeat his rival Moshood Adeoti with 12,921 votes.

Do you think that will be the end of Aregbesola in Osun and Lagos state?

https://www.facebook.com/1507753979369563/posts/2632300940248189/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...