Zahra Indimi & Sister, Hanan Celebrate Thier Mum, Aisha Buhari On 51st Birthday (Pix)

Zahra Indimi And Sister, Hanan Celebrate Thier Mum, Aisha Buhari On 51st Birthday (Photos)

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Buhari, turned 51 today and family members, associates and friends have taken to social media to wish her happy birthday, IGBERETV reports.

Her daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi shared a photo of her mother, mother-inlaw and wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo.

The photo was captioned;

“If love and respect was a photo❤️

Happy birthday my dearest! I love you so much, sometimes I wonder what would be left of me to be without you.

Your energy is infectious”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaE2vRUMv4m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Hanan Buhari also celebrated her mother. Taking to Instagram, the photographer penned sweet words for the First Lady.

“‘Emotional, yet the rock.

Tired, but keeps going.

Worried, but a believer.

Impatient, yet patient.

Overwhelmed, but never quits,

Amazing, even though doubted.

Wonderful, even in the chaos.

Life Changer, every single day.’

I am a strong woman because a strong woman raised me❤️

Allah hokke jutal balde be jamu dada am, ameena❤️”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaE8P-tsm85/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://igberetvnews.com/1414897/zahra-indimi-sister-hanan-celebrate-thier-mum-aisha-buhari-51st-birthday-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...