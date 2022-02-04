Zamfara Assembly Commences Impeachment Process Against Deputy Governor, Gusau

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has commenced the process for impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed Gusau.

There has been no love lost between the Deputy Governor and Governor Bello Matawalle since the defection of the latter to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A 2019 Supreme Court judgement saw a takeover of all political positions in the State by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, the defection of the Governor, alongside all members of the House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives (excepting for one) has pitched him against the Deputy Governor who has unrepentantly chosen to remain ‘under the umbrella’.

Hon. Yahaya Kabiru Classic representing the Anka/Talata/Mafara Federal Constituency is the only National Assembly member who has stuck with the Deputy-Gov in the PDP.

Today, the Deputy Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon Musa Bawa Musa submitted a document to the Speaker, Rt Hon Nasiru Mu’azu for the impeachment of the Deputy Governor.



Members of the Assembly are accusing the Deputy Governor of breach of the Constitution, abuse of office and financial fraud.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjV6V4-9m90

Pix: Gusau & Hon. Kabiru Yahaya

